Advertisement

Georgia fugitive arrested in Panama City Beach

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff's Office, say they arrested Tyreke Adams Thursday; they...
Officials with the Bay County Sheriff's Office, say they arrested Tyreke Adams Thursday; they say he's wanted for a homicide in Georgia.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a homicide in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that Tyreke Adams, age 20, was in the Bay County area.

Adams was wanted on a warrant for Homicide, which was issued by the Cairo Police Department in Georgia. The homicide occurred in Georgia on the 19th of December, 2020.

Adams was recently released from prison in Georgia for Robbery and Aggravated Assault where he served three years and was currently out on bond in Georgia for Aggravated Assault. The Task Force located Adams at the El Pine Motel, 8901 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, Florida.

Adams was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bay County Jail where he awaits extradition to Georgia.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.
Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number...
Temporary visitation restrictions implemented at Gulf Coast Regional

Latest News

WonderWorks and XD Dark Ride say they have seen an unusual amount of visitors throughout the...
Local indoor attractions see an influx of visitors over the holidays
Bay County Fire officials want locals to be safe and aware before lighting up a fireplace or...
Staying warm and safe over the holidays
Bay County residents and visitors prepare for Christmas at the last minute.
Shoppers rush to stores at the last minute on Christmas Eve
Salvage Santa delivered 350 bikes to kids in Bay County.
COVID can’t stop Salvage Santa
A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a...
Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021