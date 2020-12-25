Georgia fugitive arrested in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a homicide in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that Tyreke Adams, age 20, was in the Bay County area.

Adams was wanted on a warrant for Homicide, which was issued by the Cairo Police Department in Georgia. The homicide occurred in Georgia on the 19th of December, 2020.

Adams was recently released from prison in Georgia for Robbery and Aggravated Assault where he served three years and was currently out on bond in Georgia for Aggravated Assault. The Task Force located Adams at the El Pine Motel, 8901 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, Florida.

Adams was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bay County Jail where he awaits extradition to Georgia.