Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a few months.

The Hilton Garden Inn that’s been under construction for the last year, is starting to see some real progress.

The Hilton Garden Inn will be just 1.5 miles down the road from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, making it the closest hotel to the airport.

According to officials, the hotel will have 143 rooms, as well as an on-site restaurant that will be serving three meals a day.

”The growth of the airport, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, was definitely a part of this decision. Any growing airport needs hotels in close proximity,” Corporate Director of Marketing Mike Kerrigan said.

Officials say the construction has gone smoothly so far and they’re looking forward to staying on track as they plan on opening up this summer.

