How animals at ZooWorld are staying warm this winter

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff at ZooWorld say they’re doing everything they can to make sure the animals stay warm for the cold nights ahead.

The zoo remains open but the animals are allowed to go inside where they can tuck themselves into their warm hay beds. During this time of year, zookeepers make sure to give the animals extra hay to lay on, as well as an extra heat supply.

“The zookeepers love them like they were children, and we do everything we can to make sure that they’re warn, snug, toasty,” Director of ZooWorld Kayte Hoggan said.

ZooWorld officials say they make sure to have zookeepers on duty all night long so there’s always someone checking up on the animals

