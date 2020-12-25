Local indoor attractions see an influx of visitors over the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This holiday season has looked a little different for many.

Doug Pitts and his family are vacationing over the holidays in Panama City Beach.

They spent Thursday morning at WonderWorks where they could have some fun inside.

The Pitts family is from the metro Atlanta area and believed it might be safer to head down to the beach considering the crowds in the city.

“It’s nice to just step away and get away for a little while. With this year being as crazy as it was, getting two seven-year-olds and a three-year-old out of the house is a big thing because they’ve been cooped up with the online schooling and all kinds of crazy stuff,” said Pitts.

Many hot spots for tourism like Panama City Beach have thrived in the offseason with vacationers just looking to escape, despite the pandemic.

“We’ve had a pretty good influx. We weren’t expecting a really good crowd this year because of all that’s going on, but we’ve found that as other states have not been open, they do still come and visit and they’re so excited to be out and about,” said the manager of X-D Dark Ride in Pier Park, Sonya Miller.

Back at WonderWorks, the team is hoping they, too, will see the benefits of visitors, like the Pitts family, coming to the beach looking for a good time.

“We are looking forward to starting a new year and hopefully, this Christmas season between Christmas and New Years, it’ll bring us some business,” said WonderWorks sales manager Paula Frederick.

But these attractions say what they offer tourists and locals alike is not only some fun and a thrill but some safety amid the pandemic.

“Every time we got off anything or did anything, it was immediately wiped down, sanitized through, and everything. Just a welcoming staff. Masks on and everything. Just a good time, like you said. One hundred percent satisfaction from my part,” said Pitts.

WonderWorks is open 365 days of the year, but XD Dark Ride will close for Christmas and re-open on December 26th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.