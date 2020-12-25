Advertisement

Margaritaville opens its doors for Christmas

By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most places are closed on Christmas, one has others searching for their lost shaker and salt.

Margaritaville in Pier Park opened its doors Friday afternoon to customers. Restaurant staff served up their menu to those looking for a hot meal.

And although many people remained home due to COVID-19, some found getting out of the house was exactly what they needed.

“We were sick of being stuck in the room, so we came out and see it’s gorgeous out. The beach is beautiful. The weather. And we had to get a margarita at Margaritaville,” Lizzie and Sean Wilkinson said.

And like the Wilkinson’s, a lot of locals seemed to appreciate having a place to grab a meal this Christmas. While we were there this afternoon, most of Margaritaville’s tables were full.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

