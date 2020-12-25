Advertisement

Panama City Rescue Mission feeds hundreds at annual Christmas lunch

By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people are spending Christmas with loved ones, not everyone has a place to go or a warm meal to eat.

The Panama City Rescue Mission makes it a priority every holiday season to give a little bit more to those less fortunate.

Friday, they teamed up with several organizations to provide a Christmas meal and other goodies to help those in need stay warm this winter.

KB Cooks made enough meals to serve 200 people. Each plate was filled with a full Christmas feast of roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dressing and a dinner roll.

“You see so many people that look hungry. They’re cold. You know it’s freezing cold outside so just to spread a little bit of cheer to let people know Christ loves you, and he loves you through these community organizations today,” CEO of KB Cooks Justin Best said.

Hope 29:11 brought backpacks filled with blankets, wet wipes, toothbrushes, and even handwritten Christmas cards.

Panama City Rescue Mission leaders say they want those less fortunate to know they’re still a part of this community, no matter their circumstances.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Officials with the Bay County Sheriff's Office, say they arrested Tyreke Adams Thursday; they...
Georgia fugitive arrested in Panama City Beach
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
An armed burglar was caught in the act of his crime Thursday morning through a partnership...
Armed burglar caught in the act

Latest News

Julia "Jewels" Graves helped to feed the less fortunate Christmas evening in Bay County.
Local woman feeds those less fortunate for Christmas
CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER 12-25-2020
CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER 12-25-2020
Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean the calls for service stop.
First responders answer your calls on Christmas
Margaritaville in Pier Park opened its doors Christmas Day for those looking to eat a hot meal.
Margaritaville Open on Christmas
The Panama City Rescue Mission served up hot meals to those in need on Christmas Day.
Feeding Those Less Fortunate