Panama City Rescue Mission feeds hundreds at annual Christmas lunch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people are spending Christmas with loved ones, not everyone has a place to go or a warm meal to eat.

The Panama City Rescue Mission makes it a priority every holiday season to give a little bit more to those less fortunate.

Friday, they teamed up with several organizations to provide a Christmas meal and other goodies to help those in need stay warm this winter.

KB Cooks made enough meals to serve 200 people. Each plate was filled with a full Christmas feast of roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dressing and a dinner roll.

“You see so many people that look hungry. They’re cold. You know it’s freezing cold outside so just to spread a little bit of cheer to let people know Christ loves you, and he loves you through these community organizations today,” CEO of KB Cooks Justin Best said.

Hope 29:11 brought backpacks filled with blankets, wet wipes, toothbrushes, and even handwritten Christmas cards.

Panama City Rescue Mission leaders say they want those less fortunate to know they’re still a part of this community, no matter their circumstances.

