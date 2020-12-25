Advertisement

Shoppers rush to stores at the last minute on Christmas Eve

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s the final countdown for people preparing for their Christmas celebrations.

“Well, everyone’s doing this last minute rush thing and everybody’s running out of everything so hopefully it’s still early enough. A lot of stores are trying to close early. Hopefully everyone will get their shopping done last minute, but it is crowded and they are running low because everybody’s picking up everything,” said Carlos Villa.

While Christmas looks a little different this year because of the pandemic, shoppers are still trying to make their celebrations festive, even at the last minute.

“You would think since we’re all kind of staying in that we would have time to prepare but I think it’s just, you forget things last minute and it’s lucky when you find a store that is open and has what you need,” said Whitney Rowell.

At Carousel Supermarket, one employee said he believes part of the reason so many people are shopping at the last minute this year is because of the pandemic.

“I think with all the crazy, uncertain times, it’s hard to make plans, or plan ahead, so I think people are getting their last-minute, okay this is what we’re going to do spontaneity, and trying to make the best out of the holiday season, trying to salvage the last of the goodness this year,” said Jay Schleusener, a wine salesman at Carousel Supermarket.

Even if it’s coming together at the last minute, shoppers in the Panhandle are doing their best to make this Christmas merry and bright.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are warning people about a landscaping scam.
Landscaping scam in Bay County
Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.
Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Starting December 24, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center will temporarily restrict the number...
Temporary visitation restrictions implemented at Gulf Coast Regional

Latest News

WonderWorks and XD Dark Ride say they have seen an unusual amount of visitors throughout the...
Local indoor attractions see an influx of visitors over the holidays
Bay County Fire officials want locals to be safe and aware before lighting up a fireplace or...
Staying warm and safe over the holidays
Salvage Santa delivered 350 bikes to kids in Bay County.
COVID can’t stop Salvage Santa
A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a...
Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021