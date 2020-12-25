Shoppers rush to stores at the last minute on Christmas Eve

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s the final countdown for people preparing for their Christmas celebrations.

“Well, everyone’s doing this last minute rush thing and everybody’s running out of everything so hopefully it’s still early enough. A lot of stores are trying to close early. Hopefully everyone will get their shopping done last minute, but it is crowded and they are running low because everybody’s picking up everything,” said Carlos Villa.

While Christmas looks a little different this year because of the pandemic, shoppers are still trying to make their celebrations festive, even at the last minute.

“You would think since we’re all kind of staying in that we would have time to prepare but I think it’s just, you forget things last minute and it’s lucky when you find a store that is open and has what you need,” said Whitney Rowell.

At Carousel Supermarket, one employee said he believes part of the reason so many people are shopping at the last minute this year is because of the pandemic.

“I think with all the crazy, uncertain times, it’s hard to make plans, or plan ahead, so I think people are getting their last-minute, okay this is what we’re going to do spontaneity, and trying to make the best out of the holiday season, trying to salvage the last of the goodness this year,” said Jay Schleusener, a wine salesman at Carousel Supermarket.

Even if it’s coming together at the last minute, shoppers in the Panhandle are doing their best to make this Christmas merry and bright.

