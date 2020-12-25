Staying warm and safe over the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With a cold Christmas weekend expected, many will warm up their homes with an open fire, but officials with Bay County Fire say make sure someone has checked your chimney first and consider changing the wood you use.

“You want to use a hardwood; it puts off less soot,” said Captain Gabriel Moschella with Bay County Fire Rescue. “When you’re done with your fire, let the ashes cool down before disposing them.”

Some may turn to space heaters instead of a fireplace, but if not properly placed or cared for, they could cause problems as well.

“We like to do a three-foot rule from curtains, bedding, pillows, any flammable material. Keep it three feet away,” said Captain Moschella. “You always want the intake and the exhaust to be free and do not use extension cords with these.”

Officials also say to double-check your smoke detectors and keep a fire extinguisher on hand if you don’t already have one.

“A two-pound or a five-pound extinguisher you can put underneath your sink,” said Captain Moschella. “It’s easy access and make sure everybody knows in the house how to use that fire extinguisher because that’s really important to know how to use it if you own one.”

And if a fire does break out over the holidays?

“24/7 we’re here,” said Captain Moschella. “You call us and we will come.”

