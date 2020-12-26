Advertisement

Christmas Day Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You likely needed a sweatshirt and a jacket for your outdoor Christmas plans, and it isn’t gonna warm up much tomorrow.

A hard freeze warning is in effect for the inland counties tonight, with lows dropping into the low 20s. Temperatures near the coast won’t be much warmer. Make sure to bring all vulnerable plants indoors, as well as ALL animals and pets. Highs tomorrow will likely remain in the upper 40s with only a few areas reaching the low 50s. Warmer days are in store for the beginning of the work week, with temperatures returning to the upper 60s.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations...
Governor issues executive order prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida
Officials with the Bay County Sheriff's Office, say they arrested Tyreke Adams Thursday; they...
Georgia fugitive arrested in Panama City Beach
Devon and his family were given gifts to fit Devon's needs as well as a new car.
McDonald’s gives an unforgettable Christmas to special family
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
An armed burglar was caught in the act of his crime Thursday morning through a partnership...
Armed burglar caught in the act

Latest News

CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER 12-25-2020
CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER 12-25-2020
Christmas Eve Forecast
CHRISTMAS EVE FORECAST 12-24-2020
CHRISTMAS EVE FORECAST 12-24-2020
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says the rain lasts into the midday.
Christmas Eve Forecast