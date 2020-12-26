Christmas Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You likely needed a sweatshirt and a jacket for your outdoor Christmas plans, and it isn’t gonna warm up much tomorrow.

A hard freeze warning is in effect for the inland counties tonight, with lows dropping into the low 20s. Temperatures near the coast won’t be much warmer. Make sure to bring all vulnerable plants indoors, as well as ALL animals and pets. Highs tomorrow will likely remain in the upper 40s with only a few areas reaching the low 50s. Warmer days are in store for the beginning of the work week, with temperatures returning to the upper 60s.

You can watch my full forecast above.

