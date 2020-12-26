First responders answer your calls on Christmas

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

From wildfires, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and everything in between - Walton County first responders have had a busy year, and they rarely get a break, even on Christmas Day.

South Walton Fire District Firefighter Jason Haynes said it’s hard being away from his family on Christmas, but helping others makes it worth it.

“It stinks that we have to be away from our family on Christmas, but at the same time, people are having harder days than that: people still get sick; car accidents still happen; fires still happen,” said Haynes.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darryl Mcghee said just because it’s a holiday, that doesn’t mean keeping the public safe takes a break.

“Public safety is important. We want to make sure that our visitors and our citizens are still safe, even when it’s the holiday season,” said McGhee.

Deputy McGhee said he’s been busy this Christmas.

“I’ve had a fire assist today earlier in the morning; there have been a few alarm activations, false alarm activations,” said McGhee.

Whether it’s patrolling the beaches, fighting fires, or checking in on the community- Walton County first responders respond to the call no matter what day it is.

“The jobs’ important because, even though it’s the holiday, calls for service still come out,” said McGhee.

