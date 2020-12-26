Advertisement

Local woman feeds those less fortunate for Christmas

Julia "Jewels" Graves helped to feed the less fortunate Christmas evening in Bay County.
By Antonio Reese
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many people, Christmas is a time to gather with family and enjoy meals together. However, not all people have this luxury.

Yet, one local woman has made it her mission this season to ensure those less fortunate do not go hungry.

Julia Graves, more commonly known in the Bay County community by her nickname “Jewels”, held an event Friday evening where she provided hot meals and backpacks loaded with essential items for those in need. Some of the items included handwarmers, flashlights, a pair of socks and canned foods.

“Jewels” once was homeless herself and wanted to hold an event to let others in similar predicaments know she understands what they are going through and has not forgotten where she once was in life.

“There is better, and I know what they’ve went through because I’ve been out there. I was out there for a long time, and I hear it all the time though; this is my life now; no, it doesn’t have to be your life,” Graves said.

“Jewels” was joined by several volunteers to provide hot meals and items to anybody who showed up to the event.

She would like to give special recognition to those who contributed to Friday’s event which included Turner Pool Service, Rebecca and Misty Turner, Sonya Caldwell and Tammy Bass.

