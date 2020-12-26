Advertisement

Panama City Firefighters respond to Christmas fire, no one injured

The residence sustained major damage in the fire.
The residence sustained major damage in the fire.(Gray Media)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire Christmas night.

Officials say the fire department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. to a residence on Mallory Drive. They say 16 firefighters, three engines, and a ladder truck responded. A Battalion Chief, Divison Chief, and investigator also responded to the call.

Officials say arriving crews encountered a wood frame structure that was about 90% engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and salvaged the residence since the roof collapsed. They say there was no damage to any surrounding buildings.

The homeowner was not home during the fire. Officials say the entire home sustained major damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

