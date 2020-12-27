Advertisement

Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on Rockford's east side.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement saying he was “angered and saddened” about the shooting.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones,” McNamara said. “I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery.”

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff's Office, say they arrested Tyreke Adams Thursday; they...
Georgia fugitive arrested in Panama City Beach
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Sheriff Smith hopes activities like these serve as a reminder for inmates.
Area sheriff boosts morale for inmates on Christmas
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a...
Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021

Latest News

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
A new indoor shooting range and store has opened in Panama City Beach.
New indoor shooting range opens in Panama City Beach
Some small businesses said they saw sales go up during the holidays, despite the pandemic.
Small businesses see sales go up during holidays, despite COVID-19
A home on Coe Road caught on fire Saturday night.
Panama City couple safe after home catches fire