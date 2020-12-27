Locals and tourists out and about after Christmas

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Since Christmas fell on a Friday this year, folks are still continuing festivities into the weekend. Despite the pandemic, locals and tourists are trying to make the most of the rest of the year.

”We came out today with cuddle dogs on from Michigan and a few layers of clothes today but this sun is awesome and thank God for this glorious day,” said tourist Pat Grzesiak

Normally the day after Christmas means returning presents, going to the movies, or figuring out new Christmas gadgets. While many people are doing just that, other folks are outside enjoying the weather.

Bay County resident Ben Orr was selling his tie-dye shirts at the St. Andrews Farmers Market and Crafts Fair.

“I woke up and it was cold and I didn’t have anything else to do and I am so dedicated to St. Andrews and the market, I had to show up,” Orr said.

Atlanta resident Kiyamma Moss said she planned on spending her day at the beach.

”I do some photography so I might get some shots of the water,” Moss said.

Pat Grzesiak, a tourist from Michigan said she is just glad to be in the Florida sunshine.

”Well what is really wonderful is seeing faces and smiles, so to be here and to be living life with other people is awesome,” Grzesiak.

Most people agreed that spending their Saturday outside was the safest way to enjoy the weekend.

”Since we are outside, you know people can social distance and wear a mask and everything but it is good because we are outside,” Moss said.

Others out Saturday enjoyed the Christmas weather, which they said was picture perfect.

