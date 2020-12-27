New indoor shooting range opens in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A new indoor shooting range is open in Panama City Beach.

The Powder Room is located off of Highway 98 and Griffin Blvd.

They sell guns, offer classes on safe gun usage, and have an indoor simulator for people to practice with.

General manager Joe Preston said this place is a great addition to pPanama City Beach.

“The educational aspect, the indoor firing, and also we have a brand new state of the art simulator, where folks can work with an instructor on that simulator, practice the fundamentals, without expending a lot of money or time shooting ammunition, which is in very short supply right now,” said Preston.

The Powder Room manager said taking safe gun usage classes is important for not only new gun owners, but older ones as well.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.