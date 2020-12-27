Advertisement

Panama City couple safe after home catches fire

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

An elderly couple is safe after their home caught on fire Saturday night.

First responders got the call around 6:20 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang before the fire, and they went to check on the couple and make sure they got out safely.

Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Wayne Gilmore said the fire started from some garbage burning in the yard that blew onto a shed in the back of the house.

“Just yard debris, they thought they had put it out this morning, and you know just being the weather what it is, a little bit of breeze or something probably kicked it back up. And no one noticed the fire, and by the time they noticed something was on fire, the shed was already collapsing,” said Gilmore.

Fire officials said the fire was an accident.

Gilmore said the home was a total loss.

