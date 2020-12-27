Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another colder day across the Panhandle to kick off the weekend, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Highs tomorrow will return to the upper 50s, ahead of even warmer air arriving for the middle of the week. Monday highs will soar into the upper 60s, ahead of a return to the 70s for Wednesday. Our next cold front will arrive midweek as well, bringing plenty of rain that could impact your New Year’s Eve plans. The good news is that temperatures won’t drop behind the front like they did for Christmas, with highs only dipping into the low 60s.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Christmas Eve Forecast