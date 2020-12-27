Small businesses see sales go up during holidays, despite COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Even amid the pandemic, local small businesses said they saw record sales this holiday season.

While this year as a whole was hard on small businesses, as many people stayed home and shopped online, local store employees in Rosemary Beach said they still had a steady flow of customers.

They believe part of that could be more people visiting during the off-season months because they are able to work from home.

“A lot of business, our sales have actually been up this year, even to COVID and everything, we’ve actually have topped, our other two stores, Duckies and Mercantile, we topped our main goal from last year, even with the virus and everything,” said Neely Brewer, Disco Employee.

Employees said they think shopping small is important, and are thankful for the business they’ve gotten this year.

