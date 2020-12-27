Advertisement

The Market at St. Andrews thriving despite the pandemic

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

During the pandemic, many people have had a lot of extra time on their hands and this includes the vendors at St. Andrews Market and Crafts Fair.

The weather was unusually chilly for Florida but there were plenty of vendors and customers enjoying the day, admiring the crafts offered this Saturday.

St. Andrews market marketing manager Megghan McDougall said vendors have been able to perfect their crafts with all this time off.

”And this is an outlet that they feel comfortable operating in since we are outdoors and they are able to work it on the weekend, so we are thankful that we are able to be out here and offer that to people who may not have as many inside opportunities to vend,” McDougall said.

Vendors said despite COVID-19, the community continues to come out and support the market every weekend.

