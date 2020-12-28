Advertisement

Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security.

During remarks Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they’ve sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power.

“Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,” Biden said.

He warned that his team needs “full visibility” into the budget process at the Defense Department “in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit.”

Biden’s remarks came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers, including his nominees for secretary of State, Defense and Homeland Security, as well as his incoming national security adviser. The president-elect said his team found that agencies “critical to our security have incurred enormous damage” during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

“Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale. ... It makes it harder for our government to protect the American people,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new indoor shooting range and store has opened in Panama City Beach.
New indoor shooting range opens in Panama City Beach
Sheriff Smith hopes activities like these serve as a reminder for inmates.
Area sheriff boosts morale for inmates on Christmas
A home on Coe Road caught on fire Saturday night.
Panama City couple safe after home catches fire
A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
Family loses home for second time after house fire
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House set to vote on Trump’s $2,000 checks as GOP balks
COVID stimulus: Quest to boost checks
COVID stimulus: Quest to boost checks
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up