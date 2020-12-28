Advertisement

Couple arrested after allegedly leaving box of drugs at church

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in a church parking lot Christmas morning, and it was the pastor that found them.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in a church parking lot Christmas morning, and it was the pastor that found them.

Deputies say they received a call around 7 a.m., Friday. They say they were told by a pastor that he saw a vehicle pull up to the church before 7am. He then saw a man and woman get out of the car and place a box next to the church. Officials say the two suspects then left the parking lot.

We’re told the pastor then went to see what was in the box and allegedly found a crystal-like powder inside.

Deputies say they then searched for the vehicle and were able to locate the car based on the description given to them.

Officials say 21-year-old Jeffrey Dillon McCain and 37-year-old Michelle Marie Hakenson were inside the vehicle. According to the press release, they immediately requested a lawyer.

Investigators say the pastor identified the suspects as the people he saw in his parking lot earlier that morning. Deputies say the powder found inside the box left at the church tested positive as meth.

Both McCain and Hakenson were arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, distribution of meth at a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both given a $100,000 bond.

