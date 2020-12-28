Advertisement

Driver suffers serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Bay County

The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one man is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

They say the crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. along SR-77.

FHP officials say the vehicle, driven by a Panama City Beach man, 23, was traveling north on 77 when it veered off the road and hit a speed limit sign.

The driver then attempted to regain control but he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times across the median and into the southbound lanes of 77.

Officials say the vehicle came to a final rest upright but the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

