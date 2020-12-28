Advertisement

Family loses home for second time after house fire

A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.(Adam Currington)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On December 19, Martha Bartlett and her family woke up to the smell of smoke in their Bayou George home.

Soon after that, there was fire.

“Basically, everything was completely gone,” said family member Adam Currington. “Within seconds it was all flamed up.”

The family said they lost their previous home after Hurricane Michael and now they have to start over, again.

“It took us two years to find that place and nine months later it burns down and we’re right back where we were from the start,” said Currington.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is unknown but the family said the home is a total loss.

Now, they are looking for any help they can get.

“We need clothes, shoes, bedding stuff. We need dog stuff. Turbo needs stuff, he needs toys and a bed,” said family member Chelsey Echo.

The family said even though they weren’t able to salvage much from the home, they’re looking to each other, as well as their neighbors, to stay in high spirits.

“Everybody that we live next to, when the fire happened, they all were there for us, even supporting us. They’re still supporting us even now,” said Echo.

As the family picks up the pieces, they aren’t sure where they’re going to stay next or what the future holds, but they’re glad they still have each other.

“Our Christmas present was making it out,” said Currington.

To donate to the family click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Smith hopes activities like these serve as a reminder for inmates.
Area sheriff boosts morale for inmates on Christmas
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
A new indoor shooting range and store has opened in Panama City Beach.
New indoor shooting range opens in Panama City Beach
A home on Coe Road caught on fire Saturday night.
Panama City couple safe after home catches fire
A new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on track to open in just a...
Hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport set to open in 2021

Latest News

Road signs to warn against drinking and driving
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is putting up signs to warn drivers against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve
SUNDAY EVENING WX 12-27-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 12-27-2020
A new indoor shooting range and store has opened in Panama City Beach.
New indoor shooting range opens in Panama City Beach
Some small businesses said they saw sales go up during the holidays, despite the pandemic.
Small businesses see sales go up during holidays, despite COVID-19