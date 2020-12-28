Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is putting up signs to warn drivers against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve is typically a fun and lively night but if you’re not careful it can become deadly.

”I like to think most people are good about drinking and driving but I definitely think an incentive would help,” Harry A’s Restaurant General Manager Tara Clink said.

This week the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has put up signs to warn drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving.

”We want to make sure people get home safely, we are going to have a zero-tolerance for drunk driving. If a deputy stops you and you are under the influence you are going to jail, there are not going to be any second chances, so take it as a warning, do not drink and drive,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

One sign is at the foot of the Apalachicola Bridge and the other is at the bottom of the St. George Island Bridge. Driving on a bridge brings more danger for drivers, as there is less room for error.

Franklin County is unique in this kind of situation because the area has 12 miles of bridges, connecting locals from their homes to downtown.

”Our roads are narrow, a lot of them are still in disrepair from the hurricane so there is no room for error and if you are drinking and impaired there is going to be an error,” Sheriff Smith said.

While the Sheriff’s Office is doing what they can to prevent people from drinking and driving, so are some of the local bars.

“We do try and keep an eye on people who are drinking too much. We will force them to drink water or cut them off and if they are local we will take their keys and call someone to pick them up. We try to keep people in groups to keep check of each other,” Clink said.

Sheriff Smith adds he wants everyone to have a good time, but more importantly, he wants everyone to be safe.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.