Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center starts vaccinating front line hospital staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After receiving the vaccine allotment, a local hospital started inoculating their first-line medical staff.

Last week, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center got their allotment of vaccine for distribution to staff personnel that are directly involved with treating patients with COVID-19.

The staff was notified by e-mail that they could sign up for time slots that would be available starting Monday. The first member of the staff to get the shot was an E.R. nurse.

The hospital is using the Moderna vaccine which requires a booster shot 28 days after the initial vaccination.

“So, we’re following the CDC guidelines based on tiring and we start with the staff and the providers that are taking direct care of our COVID patients in the hospital and then you work backwards from there,” Brad Griffin, CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, said.

“I live with and take care of my Mom and she has some health conditions and I prioritize her health and her safety. I just want to be able to protect her and take care of her,” GCRMC E.R. Nurse Elena Sinicrope said.

According to hospital officials, there is enough vaccine to take care of the entire staff at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

