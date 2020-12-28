Highway 79 project nears completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The State Road 79 project has been going on for quite a few years but now it’s almost complete.

20 miles of the road crossing through Holmes and Washington Counties is being widened to four lanes, and it is looking to be complete in the early months of 2021.

10 miles have already been opened to four lanes of traffic and many stormwater ponds have been created to help relieve flooding issues.

To finish up the project, roadways are being striped and turn lanes are being created.

Officials said this project will benefit people that travel on this road for years to come.

“It’s going to reduce congestion along that corridor. Obviously, when you reduce congestion you reduce the opportunity for crashes to occur,” Florida Department of Transporation spokesperson Ian Satter said. “Safety is always going to be our number one mission. It’s going to be a safer roadway for folks, it also acts as a hurricane evacuation route along the coast.”

Project officials are in the midst of widening north and south roadways to get those evacuation routes complete.

