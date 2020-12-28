Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Notably warmer temperatures will return to the Panhandle, and that trend will continue through most of the week.

Highs today will top out in the upper 60s, with some areas returning to the 70s by tomorrow. Much of Northwest Florida will see the 70s on Wednesday, but that coincides with the arrival of our next front.

Showers will likely begin late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with rainfall increasing into the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Panhandle under a 15% chance of severe weather on New Year’s Eve, with rain continuing through the overnight hours before dissipating early Friday morning.

Plenty of sunshine in store for the first day of the New Year, and the weekend as well!

