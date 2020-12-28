Advertisement

Monday Forecast

(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Notably warmer temperatures will return to the Panhandle, and that trend will continue through most of the week.

Highs today will top out in the upper 60s, with some areas returning to the 70s by tomorrow. Much of Northwest Florida will see the 70s on Wednesday, but that coincides with the arrival of our next front.

Showers will likely begin late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with rainfall increasing into the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Panhandle under a 15% chance of severe weather on New Year’s Eve, with rain continuing through the overnight hours before dissipating early Friday morning.

Plenty of sunshine in store for the first day of the New Year, and the weekend as well!

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new indoor shooting range and store has opened in Panama City Beach.
New indoor shooting range opens in Panama City Beach
Sheriff Smith hopes activities like these serve as a reminder for inmates.
Area sheriff boosts morale for inmates on Christmas
A home on Coe Road caught on fire Saturday night.
Panama City couple safe after home catches fire
A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
Family loses home for second time after house fire
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Work Week Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 12-27-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 12-27-2020
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 12-26-2020
SATURDAY EVENING WX 12-26-2020