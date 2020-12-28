Neighbors and passerby save Panama City couple from fire engulfing their home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “It was like a can of gasoline, you ignited it, it just flared up,” said a Panama City man.

A calm, cold night for one Panama City couple suddenly took a turn when a fire started in their backyard and engulfed their home.

Rebecca and Walter Callahan, and their dog, made it out safely thanks to help from several neighbors and folks passing by.

“The garage is on fire, and I called the fire department, came over here, by that time the garage was completely engulfed in flames, and it jumped, it must have jumped 20 feet over to the trailer,” Roland Bilodeau, the Callahans’ neighbor, said.

According to comments on WJHG’s Facebook, Emma and Merritt Wheeler helped Rebecca get out of the house.

“I heard somebody banging on my front door, and I went to open the door and he grabs my arm and just jerks me out,” Rebecca Callahan said.

After everything in their home was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, Rebecca Callahan says she has hope because of how much support the community has shown her.

“I know that there’s good hearted people in the world, and when disasters like this happen, and when disasters like this happen, it just shows you how much they are,” Rebecca Callahan said.

Rebecca’s husband, Walter, is in the hospital due to a medical emergency after the fire. She said Monday he is now responsive, and she has hope for better days ahead.

“I know that they’re getting better now, because he knew who I was, he even gave me a kiss, and he’s been out of it ever since this happened so yes, it is a good day,” she said. “This is just monetary, but what we have inside, and the hope that we have and the people that care, that’s what’s going to get us through.”

You can help out the Callahan family by clicking here.

