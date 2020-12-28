Advertisement

‘The best present’: Conjoined twins successfully separated celebrate Christmas at home

By KOVR Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Nearly two months after their marathon separation surgery, two formerly conjoined twins headed home from a California hospital for their first Christmas at home.

Prayers were answered for the Miroshnik family Wednesday, an early Christmas gift, as twins Abigail and Micaela left UC Davis Children’s Hospital. The girls were born connected at the head in late 2019, a condition so rare that it happens in only about one in every 2.5 million births.

“We’ve been praying for this day, and praise God, it’s here,” mother Liliya Miroshnik said.

Twins Abigail and Micaela Miroshnik were born connected at the head in late 2019, a condition so rare that it happens in only about one in every 2.5 million births.(Source: UC Davis Health, KOVR via CNN)

The 11-month-olds had been recovering at the hospital since they were separated in a 24-hour surgery in late October.

“I think it’s the best present of my life to be home with them, my healthy, nice and beautiful girls,” Miroshnik said. “Two babies, it’s very exciting. It’s a huge blessing.”

Hospital staff, many of whom have cared for the girls for nearly a year, were there to give the family a send-off.

“You got to be a part, really, of a miracle here at UC Davis. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said clinical nurse specialist Dawn Harbour.

Surgeons say the twins are healthy, and their futures are bright.

