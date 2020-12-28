Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure overhead will keep us dry and warmer to kick off the week.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s for Monday, with even warmer conditions in store for the middle of the week. Highs will reach into the 70s by Wednesday, which coincides with our next cold front. Rain could begin during the late night hours on Wednesday and heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible for New Year’s Eve. The good news is the sun will return for New Year’s Day, with temperatures only falling into the mid 60s!

