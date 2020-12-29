Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, December 28

By Julia Daniels
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Girls High School Basketball:

(16th Annual Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic)

White County 77 Marianna 31

Westwood 37 Choctawhatchee 50

Rutherford 59 Brookwood 34

Boys High School Basketball:

(16th Annual Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic)

Arnold 47 Bayside 42

White County 119 Liberty County 41

Montgomery Bell 94 Fort Walton Beach 62

Belleview 52 Wewahitchka 18

Bay 82 Graceville 57

Rutherford 66 Vernon 44

Mosley 61 Franklin 45

Dunnellon 46 South Walton 64

Holmes County 35 Choctawhatchee 93

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

