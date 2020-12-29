Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Girls High School Basketball:
(16th Annual Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic)
White County 77 Marianna 31
Westwood 37 Choctawhatchee 50
Rutherford 59 Brookwood 34
Boys High School Basketball:
(16th Annual Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic)
Arnold 47 Bayside 42
White County 119 Liberty County 41
Montgomery Bell 94 Fort Walton Beach 62
Belleview 52 Wewahitchka 18
Bay 82 Graceville 57
Rutherford 66 Vernon 44
Mosley 61 Franklin 45
Dunnellon 46 South Walton 64
Holmes County 35 Choctawhatchee 93
