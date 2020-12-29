Bay County Christmas tree recycling started

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now that Christmas has passed, what are you going to do with your live Christmas tree? The county has a solution for you.

Bay County citizens looking for an easy way to dispose of this year’s Christmas tree are asked to drop them off at two locations in the county.

From December 26th through January 15th, Bay County residents and businesses can drop their Christmas trees off at no charge at Hiland Park Recreational Complex, located at 2117 Sherman Avenue.

Large quantities from businesses will be accepted at Steelfield Road landfill, located at 11411 Landfill Road on Panama City Beach. The trees collected will be processed into mulch for use at the Steelfield Landfill. Free mulch will be available to residents of Bay County upon request.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.