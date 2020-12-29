Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Good news for struggling renters this week. The federal eviction moratorium’s deadline has been extended from Dec. 31, 2020, to January 31, 2021.

The moratorium places a temporary halt on residential evictions but it’s important to note the agency order is merely postponing evictions.

In Bay County, those evictions are looming in big numbers.

Doorways of Northwest Florida Executive Director Yvonne Petrasovits said the majority of people they help with rent are behind by more than a month.

Through the CARES Act, the organization has helped hundreds.

We learned landlords filed more than 400 evictions in Bay County between Oct. 1, 2020, and December 21, 2020.

These are 400 people who could have been homeless in just a few days but now how that extra grace period.

Petrasovits said that number doesn’t surprise her.

“I think a lot of people were under the misconception that because there was a moratorium, they were not required to pay rent,” Petrasovits said. “The moratorium is there to protect you from not having late fees and not being evicted but you’re still responsible for the rent that’s paid.”

Remember, that back-rent doesn’t just disappear. Whatever a tenant didn’t pay for however many months will then be due all at once.

Other local organizations say many will be unable to pay.

“They’ve lost their job or they’ve had a reduction in income that affected them paying or having the ability to pay their rent,” Panama City Community Development and Redevelopment Agency Director Michael Johnson said.

When January 31 comes, both tenants and landlords may be in trouble.

”Many landlords are not big corporations, they may be an individual with one or two properties, and if that’s the case, they really need that income coming in every month to keep themselves afloat,” Petrasovits said. “They have mortgages and things of their own to pay.”

NewsChannel 7 made several attempts to contact local landlords for comment. Some declined to comment and others never returned our calls.

