Local restaurants say they will not require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers can require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

They say it’s up to the discretion of the business and some Panama City Beach restaurants are weighing in.

“We are absolutely not going to mandate the staff having to get vaccines,” said Firefly owner Dave Trepanier. “Most of my staff is under 40 and half of them are probably under 25. I think mandating that to them is just not fair.”

Tim Jacobi at the Angry Tuna Seafood Company says they also will not have a mandatory vaccine for employees.

He says he would have staffing problems if everyone had to get vaccinated.

“If we were a larger institution, we would probably think about something like that just to make sure everybody is doing the same thing,” said Jacobi. “But with such a small group, we’re less than 50 people, it would be really hard to mandate that.”

Trepanier also says mandatory vaccines could make staffing difficult.

“It goes along with a problem in this community for years which is our workforce is really small,” said Trepanier. “Trying to get good people who want to work is really, really hard. Now you tell them they have to take the vaccine to work, that just makes it more difficult on us.”

Jacobi says he could see more happening with vaccines in the future as it becomes more readily available, but for now, they feel the restaurant is safe and sanitized.

“Being in this business we wash our hands a lot. So, we feel like we’re a step ahead there,” said Jacobi. “We wipe stuff down with chemicals that kill viruses so we feel good about the safety of our building. But do we need to mandate our employees to take the vaccine? I think that’s a step a little bit too far, too soon right now.”

For a complete list of the guidelines from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission click here.

