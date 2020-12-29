Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
Family loses home for second time after house fire
The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
Driver suffers serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in a church parking lot...
Couple arrested after allegedly leaving box of drugs at church
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County

Latest News

A strong earthquake damaged buildings in Croatia.
STILLS: Buildings damaged in the Croatian earthquake
After receiving the Moderna vaccine, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris encourages people to...
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine
In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition...
French designer Pierre Cardin, licensing pioneer, dies at 98
The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
WATCH: Earthquake interrupts mayor's press conference in Croatia