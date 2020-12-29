Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a chilly night here in the panhandle, but not as cold as the past few nights. Lows will fall into the 30s inland w/40s at the coast under clear skies. The warm up continues Tuesday w/highs approaching 70 under sunny skies. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. The humidity will increase Wednesday with even warmer temperatures. A strong cold front will push through the southern U.S. New Years Eve and New Years Day bringing a chance of strong showers & storms. Right now 1-2″ of rain is expected over the next week.

