New Year’s Eve events taking place in Northwest Florida

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WJHG/WECP) - As 2020 closes a chapter of history many would soon like to forget, several locations in the surrounding area will be bringing in the new year with a bang!

Gulf County-

New Year’s Eve Firework Celebration:

The Gulf County TDC and the City of Port St. Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10 p.m. Eastern on New Year’s Eve. Those in attendance will be able to view the show from the Port St. Joe downtown and George Core Park area.

Location: 150 Captain Fred’s Place, Port St. Joe

For more information on Gulf County New Year’s Eve Firework Celebration, visit https://www.visitgulf.com/event/new-years-eve-firework-celebration/260/

Bay County-

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, Visit Panama City Beach will be postponing its New Year’s Eve Fireworks to Saturday, January 2 at 8 p.m.

Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks:

Say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 with a great celebration on January 2nd with a New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show in Panama City Beach. The fireworks will be held at Russell -Fields Pier, M.B. Miller Pier and Schooner’s along Panama City Beach starting at 8 p.m.

For more information on Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks, visit https://bit.ly/3ofKO1g.

Downtown Panama City New Year’s Downtown Countdown:

If you’re making New Year’s Eve plans, downtown Panama City has an invitation for you. It’s the first-ever Downtown Countdown. The Downtown Countdown will feature several bands and Harrison Avenue will be closed off as well. Also, the brand new Martin Theater Marquee will show the countdown to the new year. Public Eye Sore will be broadcasting images on the buildings in place of confetti, to light up the street. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and will continue into the New Year.

For more information on Downtown Panama City New Year’s Downtown Countdown, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/850043459118166/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D

Walton County-

New Year’s Eve Celebration at the HUB:

Plan to ring in 2021 with a New Year’s Eve Celebration!

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. College Football Bowl Games on the Jumbotron!

6-9 p.m.– DJ Dance Party with DJ Dan Davis!

7 p.m.– Early Countdown & Beach Ball Drop!

Location information: The Hub, 7000 E County Hwy 30A, Watersound, FL 32461

For more information on NYE Celebration At The Hub 30A, visit https://www.visitsouthwalton.com/events/new-years-eve-celebration/

Okaloosa County-

New Year’s Eve at HarborWalk Village:

Ring in the New Year on the Destin Harbor! Enjoy an early performance by Flash Flood at 7:00 p.m. on the main stage and an 8:00 p.m. fireworks show. Make sure you’ve got your dancing shoes ready because Atlanta’s hottest party band, the A-Town A-List, hits the stage at 9:30 pm performing covers of all your favorite songs. The night will end with midnight fireworks to start 2021!

Location information: 10 Harbor Blvd, Destin, FL 32541

For more information on New Year’s Eve at HarborWalk Village, visit https://www.destinfwb.com/event/new-years-eve-at-harborwalk-village/1188/

Weather permitting these events should continue as scheduled.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information regarding safety precautions, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.