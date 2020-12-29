The Downtown Countdown is a first for Downtown Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re making New Year’s eve plans, Downtown Panama City has an invitation for you.

It’s the first-ever Downtown Countdown.

“New Year’s Eve is a big celebration holiday. We again want people to ask themselves well what is going on downtown so it’s not just Halloween and Christmas, these major events that say you have got to have a party ya know. So the Downtown Improvement Board is really aiming to make Downtown Panama City the place to be,” Event Coordinator Fontella Thompson said.

Many local downtown businesses will be open for part of the event and they say they are quite excited.

“I mean part of it is just a celebration of how far we have come. We are just ready to close the books on 2020 and make an amazing 2021,” The Little Mustard Seed Owner Greg Snow said.

The Downtown Countdown will feature several bands and Harrison Avenue will be closed off as well.

”This is like a pretty major concert like I said we have a lot of bands and we wanted to shut down the street, number one reason being safety and that is true even before COVID but now if we shut the street down people have room, they can stay socially distanced,” Thompson said.

And the brand new Martin Theater Marquee will show the countdown to the new year.

”The band that is playing last is Them Dirty Roses, they are huge, they are so much fun, and they will kind of do a countdown for us so everyone in the crowd will be able to countdown on the digital countdown and they will be able to see it on the buildings as well,” Thompson said.

Thompson adds that Public Eye Sore will be broadcasting images on the buildings in place of confetti, to light up the street.

The fun begins at 5 pm and will continue into the New Year.

