The Panama City Beach Complex takes precautions while hosting baseball tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is welcoming 90 teams, and more than 1,200 people from across the country, to compete in the New Year’s BaseballFest tournament.

“We’re here from Chicago where it’s cold and snowy, and we’re excited for the sunshine and 60-degree weather and playing some baseball,” parent Mike McKinley said.

Due to COVID-19, many of the guests chose to take extra precautions while traveling here.

“We drove instead of flew, but we also take precautions to stay distant from people, wear our masks when we around other spectators and all,” McKinley added.

Sports complex officials are also doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe. Complex Manager Jamie Cox believes communication is key while hosting large events like this.

“We encourage people to wear masks, we have signage around the facility that ask you to be respectful of others and if you can’t social distance, to please wear a mask,” Cox said.

Officials say the guidelines are there to make sure everyone stays safe, so they can continue hosting future tournaments.

Guests of New Year’s BaseballFest say these guidelines help them feel more secure about being around such large crowds.

“We walked in with our masks and when we’re around a large group of people, we have our masks on. And we see a lot of people do ask well,” parent Tammy Krueger said.

But more than anything, the players are excited to be out here doing what they love.

“I mean I’m a little scared of COVID but gotta do what I gotta do for baseball,” player Yosef Baldon said.

