Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure overhead will keep the Panhandle clear and warm through Wednesday night, ahead of the return of rain for New Year’s Eve.

The front we have been discussing over the last several days has slowed down, with the heaviest impacts now expected to arrive during the overnight hours Thursday into the early afternoon Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of our area under a marginal risk of severe weather associated with this front, with western Okaloosa County under a slight risk. The possibility of strong straight line winds, as well as isolated tornadoes does exist, with the heaviest rainfall occurring during the early afternoon hours Friday. Mostly sunny conditions are in store following that, with a pleasant first weekend of the new year in store.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.