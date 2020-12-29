Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure overhead will keep the Panhandle clear and warm through Wednesday night, ahead of the return of rain for New Year’s Eve.

The front we have been discussing over the last several days has slowed down, with the heaviest impacts now expected to arrive during the overnight hours Thursday into the early afternoon Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of our area under a marginal risk of severe weather associated with this front, with western Okaloosa County under a slight risk. The possibility of strong straight line winds, as well as isolated tornadoes does exist, with the heaviest rainfall occurring during the early afternoon hours Friday. Mostly sunny conditions are in store following that, with a pleasant first weekend of the new year in store.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
Family loses home for second time after house fire
The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
Driver suffers serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in a church parking lot...
Couple arrested after allegedly leaving box of drugs at church
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Rain chance increase later this week
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Forecast
Work Week Forecast