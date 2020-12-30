Advertisement

Almost a year later, Springfield murder still unsolved

The murder investigation of Springfield mother Tania Baker is still ongoing.
The murder investigation of Springfield mother Tania Baker is still ongoing.(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has almost been a year since Tania Baker was putting her 8 month-old baby in the car when she was shot and killed in front of her family’s house.

Springfield Police officials say this is the only unsolved case they have open right now.

Investigators add they are actively working on the case and have made some progress.

Over the last few months the Springfield Police Department has brought many local, state and federal agencies in to assist them on the investigation.

Sergeant Russell Voyles says that bringing in extra help has allowed them to move the investigation forward.

“We also have a reserve officer that works for us that has worked for the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense that is able to leverage connections with those agencies as well and has helped us develop leads from that as well,” Voyles said.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, Springfield Police encourage you to call them at (850)872-7545 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
Family loses home for second time after house fire
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in a church parking lot...
Couple arrested after allegedly leaving box of drugs at church
The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
Driver suffers serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, businesses can require a COVID-19...
Local restaurants say they will not require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Latest News

More people are visiting South Walton during the fall and winter months than ever before.
More tourists visited South Walton in the fall
Phase two of Bay Parkway is under construction and set to open in the Spring.
Partial trail closure due to Bay Parkway construction
A new visitor app has been created for Florida's Forgotten Coast.
Franklin County releases a new tourism app called Florida’s Forgotten Coast
Rain chances are on the increase later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast