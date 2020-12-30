Almost a year later, Springfield murder still unsolved

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has almost been a year since Tania Baker was putting her 8 month-old baby in the car when she was shot and killed in front of her family’s house.

Springfield Police officials say this is the only unsolved case they have open right now.

Investigators add they are actively working on the case and have made some progress.

Over the last few months the Springfield Police Department has brought many local, state and federal agencies in to assist them on the investigation.

Sergeant Russell Voyles says that bringing in extra help has allowed them to move the investigation forward.

“We also have a reserve officer that works for us that has worked for the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense that is able to leverage connections with those agencies as well and has helped us develop leads from that as well,” Voyles said.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, Springfield Police encourage you to call them at (850)872-7545 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

