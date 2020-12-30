Armed suspect taken into custody, secret bunker located during search warrant for making child pornography

Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff's Office take man into custody suspected of making child porn. Also discovered secret bunker during search.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man suspected of making child porn in his DeFuniak Springs home is now in custody after coming face-to-face with law enforcement armed with a shotgun.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit executed a search warrant on December 16th on Rock Hill Road following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When officials arrived at the house, suspect Marty Scott Bass, 57, came to the door holding a shotgun during the initiation of the search warrant. When given multiple commands by Walton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members, Bass put the weapon down and was quickly detained.

During the search of the home, officials say they found a cellphone belonging to Bass. Investigators say the device contained more than 100 images of child pornography, some of which were produced by Bass of children ranging between ages 8 and 10.

In addition to the child porn authorities say they found on Bass’ phone, a secret bunker was also located during the search warrant. They say the bunker’s entrance was disguised as a bench in the shed next to the home. When lifting the bench, a hole was found leading underground.

Bass was arrested and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of the production of child pornography.

