Father arrested, faces child abuse charge

Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.
Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father is now facing a one count of child abuse charge following a hospital visit.

On December 27, the Panama City Police Department responded to a local hospital in reference to a three-month-old baby with a non-life threatening head injury.

Officials say that upon further investigation, the child’s father, Cristian Aldana Lopez, was arrested.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-8477.

