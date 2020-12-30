Advertisement

Florida starts vaccine shots of seniors in general public

Hundreds lineup in Holmes County as Florida starts distributing COVID-19 vaccine shots to seniors in the general public.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Hundreds of residents lined up Wednesday in Holmes County as Florida started distributing the COVID-19 vaccine shots to the general public.

Before the shots started to be distributed there was a long line from the Holmes County Agriculture Center on Wednesday morning. The local health department is giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to medical personnel and seniors in the general public.

On Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis announced that all 67 Florida counties will receive doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by this week.

Governor DeSantis commented on the state’s vaccine distribution efforts by saying “Thanks to our state’s strong partnership with the federal government and Florida hospitals, more than 146,000 individuals have been vaccinated in Florida, including front-line health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and individuals 65 and older.”

He says the state will get over 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, that will be divvied up to include counties that have not previously received the vaccine.

