Franklin County releases a new tourism app called Florida’s Forgotten Coast

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the beginning of the month, Franklin County launched its new app called Florida’s Forgotten Coast.

The app allows visitors to find area attractions, places to eat and even look up beach conditions.

Franklin County TDC Director John Solomon said since tourism in Franklin County has steadily gone up year over year, they decided they needed an app to add to the visitor experience.

”It is something so different for a small county, a small TDC, this is really huge news for us, really big. Our main hope is that it drives folks to go to those spots that aren’t regularly visited in Franklin County because they [visitors] just don’t know about them. It may be online or in our visitor guide, but this puts it in their hands,” Solomon said.

You can find the new app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

