Advertisement

Franklin County releases a new tourism app called Florida’s Forgotten Coast

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the beginning of the month, Franklin County launched its new app called Florida’s Forgotten Coast.

The app allows visitors to find area attractions, places to eat and even look up beach conditions.

Franklin County TDC Director John Solomon said since tourism in Franklin County has steadily gone up year over year, they decided they needed an app to add to the visitor experience.

”It is something so different for a small county, a small TDC, this is really huge news for us, really big. Our main hope is that it drives folks to go to those spots that aren’t regularly visited in Franklin County because they [visitors] just don’t know about them. It may be online or in our visitor guide, but this puts it in their hands,” Solomon said.

You can find the new app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bayou George family lost their home after a fire and now are looking for help and supplies.
Family loses home for second time after house fire
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in a church parking lot...
Couple arrested after allegedly leaving box of drugs at church
The driver was seriously injured in the crash.
Driver suffers serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, businesses can require a COVID-19...
Local restaurants say they will not require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Latest News

More people are visiting South Walton during the fall and winter months than ever before.
More tourists visited South Walton in the fall
Phase two of Bay Parkway is under construction and set to open in the Spring.
Partial trail closure due to Bay Parkway construction
The murder investigation of Springfield mother Tania Baker is still ongoing.
Almost a year later, Springfield murder still unsolved
Rain chances are on the increase later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast