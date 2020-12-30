Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida counties are releasing plans on how to vaccinate the general public against COVID-19, including our area.

As of Wednesday morning, here are the plans we’ve found released in our area. We will continue to update this list as we learn more from each county.

Bay County -

The Bay County Health Department announced it is working to provide vaccinations to front-line healthcare workers not affiliated with hospitals and people who are 65 or older. These vaccines are from the initial vaccines provided.

The health department will have an online registration process and vaccinations will be by appointment only.

Heather Kretzer, the Public Information Officer for the Bay County Health Department, says additional details are forthcoming.

Okaloosa County -

The Okaloosa County Health Department is offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only to adults who are 65 and older. The first vaccination clinic will be January 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Northwest Florida State College’s Niceville campus.

The health department’s website says appointments are made on a first come, first serve basis. Appointments can be made by calling 850-344-0566 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Okaloosa County’s vaccination plans, click here.

Walton County -

The Walton County Health Department says at this time there is no list, line, or registry available for individuals to sign up with receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say initial distributions will be made to high-risk frontline health care workers, then the health department will work to provide the vaccine to additional priority groups.

The health department’s website says updates on how residents will be able to get the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans are available.

Washington County -

No vaccine plan available at this time.

Holmes County -

The local health department is giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to medical personnel and seniors in the general public.

Jackson County -

No vaccine plan available at this time.

Calhoun County -

No vaccine plan available at this time.

Gulf County -

No vaccine plan available at this time.

Franklin County -

No vaccine plan available at this time.

Liberty County -

No vaccine plan available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.