Many Bay County residents question why seniors aren’t receiving vaccine yet.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sadness, despair and isolation is the burden one Panama City Beach couple said they have suffered since the start of the pandemic.

“I haven’t seen my son in 10 months. It’s difficult for me to visit my mother who’s 94 years-old. I can’t do any of the work that I’m accustomed to doing because that involves working with people in the public,” Panama City Beach resident Sylvia Salas said.

Salas said as senior citizens, she and her husband feel like prisoners in their own home. With the COVID-19 vaccinations already being administered to people 65 and up in several Florida counties, Salas wants to know why not Bay County.

“I think that if I at least knew when to expect the vaccine, I could go ahead and make plans, but not being able to even make plans is disheartening,” said Salas.

As of Tuesday night, the Bay County Health Department had not posted its vaccine distribution plan online like other counties. We spoke with the Department of Health Bay County officials who say they planned to have the vaccine distribution plan posted online by Wednesday morning, but were unsure of a set time. They declined to comment on it any further until it was posted.

Salas said not having this information from the county feels like a disservice to the general public. She adds she would rather get the vaccine sooner than later.

“I will be able to resume my day-to-day activities, you know, going back to work, being able to do volunteer work that I’ve been doing for several years,” said Salas.

Salas said until everyone can get the vaccine, to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.

The Governor’s office sent out an email stating Florida will receive more than 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Governor Ron DeSantis said by the end of this week, all 67 Florida counties will have received doses of the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.