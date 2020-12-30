More tourists visited South Walton in the fall

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Whether you dine in a restaurant, shop at a store, or take a walk down 30A in South Walton, you may notice something that seems out of place right now-- lots of tourists.

According to a recent Visit South Walton survey, tourism was up 30% this fall.

“South Walton is primarily a driving destination and people seem to be more comfortable driving to where they’re going right now,” said Patti Blake with Visit South Walton. “A lot of people had to cancel their vacation plans probably in the springtime.”

The increase in tourism during the non-summer months has impacted the local economy, as people dine in restaurants and shop at stores.

“We’ve really been fortunate here on Highway 30A. The weather’s been great, a lot of people in town obviously, trying to get away from the cold and the COVID, and what better place to do it than South Walton,” said George Barnes, general manager of Shunk Gulley.

Visit South Walton officials said part of the reason so many are visiting right now is because they’re steering more toward outdoor activities during the pandemic, and that’s something South Walton can offer.

