Partial trail closure due to Bay Parkway construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new road north of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach has been under construction since April.

Segment two of Bay Parkway will connect the existing Bay Parkway east to Nautilus Street.

Once completed, phase two will be a three-mile bypass for drivers to avoid the bumper-to-bumper traffic often experienced in front of Pier Park.

“We really need that, even this time of year. You know it can get crowded,” Panama City Beach resident Noble Jones said.

The $16 million project is set to open up in the spring.

Officials say this new road will do more for the community than just ease traffic headaches.

“Basically, from safety, getting your emergency responders, being able to move them. That’s first and foremost. Having the police and fire get out and help everybody,” Panama City Beach Public Works Director Kelly Jenkins said.

During this phase of construction, part of Gayle’s Trails will be closing on January 1st.

“It will inconvenience some people but it’s really in the best interest of the public for being safe,” Jenkins added.

The closure is roughly half a mile long and will run from the Colony Club entrance west to the Gulf Boulevard entrance.

According to officials, the trail will completely reopen once construction is finished.

Panama City Beach residents say the benefits of the new road outweigh the inconvenience of closing part of the trail.

“I guess that’s just the price you have to pay to get a new road built,” Jones said.

Officials say they hope this addition will make it easier and safer for people to get around Panama City Beach.

