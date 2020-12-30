Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring a better chance of rain to our area starting on Thursday, but mainly into Friday/Saturday. For tonight lows will be in the upper 40s inland w/low to mid 50s at the coast. We will see a few more clouds Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. By New Years Eve the humidity will be much higher with more clouds and a few showers. The best rain chances come Friday with the passage of the cold front and then Saturday as the front lingers over our area. Rainfall amounts will be at least 1-2″ this week.

